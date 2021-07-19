Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Ubiquiti worth $50,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $26,354,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

UI stock opened at $294.55 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.