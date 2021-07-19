UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 779 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lindsay worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Lindsay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lindsay by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LNN stock opened at $156.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $91.41 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

