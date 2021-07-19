UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 592.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,779. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.18.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

