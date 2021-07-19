UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $18,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

