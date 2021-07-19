UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 553,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR opened at $17.72 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

