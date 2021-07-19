UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $357,186,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $38,847,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $16,814,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

Fiverr International stock opened at $204.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.69 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.63. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

