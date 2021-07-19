UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Raven Industries worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAVN. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

