UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of LendingClub worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.