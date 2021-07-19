UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,225 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

