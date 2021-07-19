UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,397 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 57.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

