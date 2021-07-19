UBS Group AG Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,706,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,511,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

