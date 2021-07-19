UBS Group Reiterates €16.10 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on G. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.32 ($20.38).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.