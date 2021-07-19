UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,500 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,408.60 ($18.40) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,391.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $869,140 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

