UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.79.

MX stock traded down C$1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 241,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,203. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$24.44 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.03.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

