UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of UFPI opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 in the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

