Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report sales of $507.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.22 million and the lowest is $505.00 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $344.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT opened at $45.81 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

