Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) to Issue GBX 16.20 Dividend

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON ULE traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,358 ($30.81). 99,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,685. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,163.98.
In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).
About Ultra Electronics
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.
