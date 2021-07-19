Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) to Issue GBX 16.20 Dividend

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ULE traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,358 ($30.81). 99,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,685. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,163.98.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULE shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,353.13 ($30.74).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

