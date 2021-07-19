UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Cap of $471.14 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, UMA has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $471.14 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $7.61 or 0.00025053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012793 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00748854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,871,944 coins and its circulating supply is 61,939,292 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

