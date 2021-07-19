Unibright Reaches Market Cap of $173.09 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Unibright has a market cap of $173.09 million and $1.09 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013229 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.00764588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

