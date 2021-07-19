Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 56,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,665. Unifi has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a P/E ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

