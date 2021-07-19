Unifty (NIF) Achieves Market Cap of $22.63 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $74,670.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $21.62 or 0.00070389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00099392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00142304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,834.80 or 1.00392687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,858 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

