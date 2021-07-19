UniLend Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001634 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $909,728.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

