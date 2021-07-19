UniMex Network (UMX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $72,530.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $72,530.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00099763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00146354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,869.04 or 1.00130862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,011,350 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

