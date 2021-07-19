Uniswap (UNI) Trading 23.8% Lower This Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $9.12 billion and approximately $360.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $15.52 or 0.00050621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000681 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,319,354 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

