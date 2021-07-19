United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 159.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $210.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

