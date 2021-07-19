Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $122.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.50 million and the highest is $135.90 million. Universal Display reported sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $553.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $677.93 million, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $700.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Universal Display stock opened at $204.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Universal Display by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

