Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.03. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $95.03 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,676. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

