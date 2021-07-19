UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading Down 21.4% This Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $70,497.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.05 or 0.00776259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

