USDK (USDK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $83.87 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and approximately $83.87 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00141829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,695.20 or 1.00325863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

