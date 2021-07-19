USDX Hits One Day Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006213 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

