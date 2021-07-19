Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Short Interest Up 29.5% in June

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE UTZ opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

