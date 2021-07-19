Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.39. Uxin shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 9,962 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.