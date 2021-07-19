Vai (VAI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002888 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $79.29 million and approximately $633,862.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00099392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00142304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,834.80 or 1.00392687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 89,385,937 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

