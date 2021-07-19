Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5,596.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises 1.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,448 shares of company stock worth $44,784,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $308.52 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.62 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

