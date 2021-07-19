Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Valley National Bancorp worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $41,375,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.