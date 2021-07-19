Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $26.08

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $26.76. Valneva shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on VALN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

