Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.16. 415,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

