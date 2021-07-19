Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.56 and last traded at $91.45. Approximately 11,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 823,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.13.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,701,000 after acquiring an additional 446,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,492,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after acquiring an additional 189,914 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 84,581 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.