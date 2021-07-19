Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $522,993,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 212.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,256,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $138.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

