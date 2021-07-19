Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $210.99 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $247.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

