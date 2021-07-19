Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach Sells 5,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.69. 469,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,058. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

