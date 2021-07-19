Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Steven L. Fasman Sells 4,500 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.69. 469,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,058. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $326.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

