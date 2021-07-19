Veil (VEIL) Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $467.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,863.17 or 1.00069775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.29 or 0.01116313 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00450656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00331043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.