Velas (VLX) Market Cap Achieves $78.85 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $78.85 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001334 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

