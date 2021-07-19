Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Update

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 797,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $889,433.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,906.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $207,826.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,984.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,838 shares of company stock worth $8,830,084. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRA opened at $11.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $376.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

