Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Cap of $35.56 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $35.56 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00304691 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,024,980,381 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

