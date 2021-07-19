Verge (XVG) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $269.34 million and $9.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00358887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

