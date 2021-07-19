VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0448

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $479.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,909.71 or 1.00100773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,855,614 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.