Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.11 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for $12.15 or 0.00039336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $933.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013188 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00771703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

