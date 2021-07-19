Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.20. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VET. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.